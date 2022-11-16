Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,738 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $125.34. The stock had a trading volume of 115,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,688. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

