Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 37,628 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,628 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $27,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after buying an additional 718,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after acquiring an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after acquiring an additional 419,800 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.37. 10,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

