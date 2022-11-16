Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 6,337 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.8% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $70,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2,306.4% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.40 and a 200-day moving average of $341.45. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

