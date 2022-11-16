Comparing Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Data Storage and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Data Storage presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.24%. Given Data Storage’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Data Storage has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Data Storage and Mullen Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $14.88 million 0.94 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -18.64 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 2.24 -$36.46 million N/A N/A

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mullen Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -2.62% -2.58% -2.11% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94%

Summary

Data Storage beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

