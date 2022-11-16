Compound Dai (CDAI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $557.26 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $557.26 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00572575 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.30 or 0.29824506 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai launched on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

