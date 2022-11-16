Compound Price Hits $39.72 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Compound has a market cap of $288.65 million and $18.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $39.72 or 0.00239916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00123221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061329 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00029122 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.27402579 USD and is up 7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $29,711,299.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.