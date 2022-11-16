comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L Acquires 35,000 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,232.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65.

comScore stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 938,396 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 360,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

