Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 660,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,350. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,980,000 after buying an additional 463,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 302.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 100,039 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 130.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 96,602 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

