Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $281.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays to $281.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.43.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.09. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

