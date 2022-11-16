ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 374,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ContraFect Trading Up 8.2 %

CFRX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 489,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,877. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.35.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.