Contrasting Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) & Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atlis Motor Vehicles and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A Blue Bird -3.41% -132.71% -4.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlis Motor Vehicles and Blue Bird, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Bird 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Blue Bird has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 68.48%. Given Blue Bird’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Atlis Motor Vehicles.

This table compares Atlis Motor Vehicles and Blue Bird’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Bird $683.99 million 0.56 -$290,000.00 ($0.82) -14.60

Atlis Motor Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Bird.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Blue Bird shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Blue Bird shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Bird beats Atlis Motor Vehicles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses. Blue Bird Corporation sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and maintains a parts distribution center. Blue Bird Corporation was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

