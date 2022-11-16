Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Trading Up 19.2%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) was up 19.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 224,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 80,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Conversion Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

