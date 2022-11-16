Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Director William Albert Washington Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Director William Albert Washington acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$860,000.
William Albert Washington also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, William Albert Washington purchased 30,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00.
Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance
CMMC stock opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$361.31 million and a PE ratio of 11.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
Featured Articles
