Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Up 22.1% in October

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,341,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,995. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.82. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

See Also

