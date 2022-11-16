Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,440,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 19,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CORZ. Chardan Capital downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Up 15.0 %

About Core Scientific

CORZ traded up 0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,045,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of 0.12 and a 1-year high of 14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.16.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

