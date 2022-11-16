Cormark Comments on Vecima Networks Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vecima Networks in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$59.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.20 million.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
TSE VCM opened at C$18.80 on Wednesday. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$13.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$434.50 million and a P/E ratio of 49.47.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
