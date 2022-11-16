Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$47.68 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.71.

TSE KNT opened at C$7.23 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 28.92.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

