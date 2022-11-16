Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.43

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Corporación América Airports Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.06.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.
