Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.43

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth $69,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $420,000.

(Get Rating)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.