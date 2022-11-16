Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Corteva stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

