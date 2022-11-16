Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 236,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 224,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,934. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $42.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.