Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $525.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

