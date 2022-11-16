Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 4.4% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. 234,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,243 shares of company stock worth $37,140,656. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

