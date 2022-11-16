Cowen Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $12.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.
CS Disco stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 16,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,561. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $543.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
