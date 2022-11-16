CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,300 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 712,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,781.5 days.
CP ALL Public Stock Performance
Shares of CP ALL Public stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. CP ALL Public has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $1.72.
About CP ALL Public
