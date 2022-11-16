Craig Hallum Raises Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $140.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Craig Hallum to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IIPR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.57. 4,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,255. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $288.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
