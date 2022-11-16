Craig Hallum Raises Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $140.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Craig Hallum to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IIPR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.57. 4,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,255. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $288.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

