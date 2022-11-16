Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) PT Lowered to $8.00

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,779 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.