Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 954,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $189,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $186,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.5 %

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $397.58 and a 1 year high of $699.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Credit Acceptance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

