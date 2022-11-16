Credit Suisse Group Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $19.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Cowen lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Up 4.5 %

FTCH opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Farfetch by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.