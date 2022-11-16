Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Declares Dividend of $1.76

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 1.7559 per share on Friday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter.

