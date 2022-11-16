Critical Comparison: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 2.29 $138.55 million ($0.87) -8.17 Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.29 -$267.01 million ($4.46) -1.50

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -19.40% 6.48% 1.69% Ashford Hospitality Trust -11.92% N/A -3.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 2 1 1 2.75 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.71%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 149.13%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

