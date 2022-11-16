Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 14.5% in October

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 113,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,125. The company has a market cap of $59.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

