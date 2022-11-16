Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Crown by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.48. 1,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Mizuho reduced their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.