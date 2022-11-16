CSM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

