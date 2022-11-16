CSM Advisors LLC Has $975,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.09. 37,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,400. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $703.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.