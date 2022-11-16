CSM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for 1.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 100.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Incyte by 203.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 342,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after acquiring an additional 329,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. 21,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,702. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
