CSM Advisors LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. 1,290,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

