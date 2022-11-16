CSM Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.30. 12,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.01. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $312,126.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,733.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

