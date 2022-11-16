CSM Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after buying an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 257,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

