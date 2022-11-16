CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Down 12.9% in October

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 173,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.59. 54,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $144.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average of $116.67.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,142,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,142,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,931,256 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Featured Stories

