CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.73. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 12,447 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $136,003.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,816.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $136,003.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,816.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,533 shares of company stock worth $3,052,476. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 564.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 148,725 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

