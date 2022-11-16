CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $24.33 Average PT from Analysts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CTO opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.38 million, a P/E ratio of 113.33 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 860.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

