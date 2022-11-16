Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.7 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

