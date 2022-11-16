Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $247.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group to $247.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

