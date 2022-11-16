CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, reports. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 271.20% and a negative net margin of 73.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 million.

CV Sciences Price Performance

Shares of CVSI opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

About CV Sciences

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.