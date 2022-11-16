CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, reports. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 271.20% and a negative net margin of 73.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 million.
CV Sciences Price Performance
Shares of CVSI opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.87.
About CV Sciences
