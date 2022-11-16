CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.8% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CVS Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 46.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 260.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 130,438 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.5 %

CVS Health Announces Dividend

NYSE CVS traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

