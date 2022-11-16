CyberDragon Gold Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $934,606.87 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00576215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,978.84 or 0.30014093 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

