Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.44

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 39557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Rating)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.