DAO Maker One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $104.39 million and $1.40 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00004940 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

