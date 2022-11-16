Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.62

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
Datatec Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.
Datatec Company Profile
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datatec (DTTLY)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.