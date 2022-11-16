DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

DATATRAK International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRK opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. DATATRAK International has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

